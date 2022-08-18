The generosity of a local business is helping to honor the lives of some of the area’s first responders that often go unnoticed.
With a dedication ceremony officially planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, Knox County Ambulance Service will be dedicating a memorial garden to honor former EMS workers who’ve passed away.
“We’ve done some monuments… we dedicated our time and resources,” said Marty Jordan, whose business, Written in Stone Custom Stone Carving, donated the monuments used at the site.
The dedication service will consist of a folded flag ceremony, the national anthem, and singing to include Amazing Grace at the end. Local dignitaries and various media outlets will be on-hand for the event. Food and drinks will be served following the ceremony for those who’d like to stay and fellowship with others.
Currently the memorial garden honors the memory of four individuals: Lee Dobbs, Tommy Woodard, Michael Sowders and Joe Feltner.
“It’s to honor them and their families for serving the public,” said Sue Brooks, who works with the Knox Ambulance service.
For Jordan, his work in helping bring the memorial garden to fruition is about honoring those who serve in this capacity. “It’s a hometown hero thing,” he said. “These guys don’t get any recognition for what they do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.