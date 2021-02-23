Following a three-point overtime loss to Somerset Christian on Monday, the Lynn Camp Wildcats got a much needed win on Tuesday night in Williamsburg, snapping a three-game losing streak in a crucial juncture of the season.
The Wildcats were led in scoring by Micah Engle with 35 points. He was followed by Spencer Gilbert with 18 points, Luke Ledington with 12 points, Gavin Allen with seven points, Jace Boggs with three points, and Elijah St.John with two points.
Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke was pleased with his team’s performance, and highlighted his team’s offense.
“Our guys played well from start to finish,” he said. “We showed some toughness tonight and really rebounded the basketball. I love how we moved the ball on offense and attacked the paint tonight. The more continuity we have on offense, the tougher we are to guard.”
