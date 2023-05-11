Lynn Camp basketball standout Micah Engle signed his letter of intent with Cleveland State where he will he continue his basketball journey at the collegiate level.
Engle is the Wildcats all-time leading scorer in boys basketball who joined the 2,000 point and 500 rebound club in his senior season while averaging over 30 points a game in 2022-2023.
Cleveland State, who’s mascot is the Vikings, is a Division-One basketball program who competes in the Horizon League conference located in Cleveland, Ohio.
