Earnest T. "Pete" Hill, age 81 of Corbin, passed away on Saturday February 6, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Whitley County and was a coal miner. Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Lela Hill; parents, Cager and Mae Warfield Hill; brothers, John, June, and Syl Hill; sisters, Fannie Lee Carter and Betty Rapier.
Surviving are his children, Vita McVey, Sharon Havens, Theresa Jarvis, Terry Hoskins, Estil Hoskins, Clifford Hill, Ronnie Hill, Tennis Hill, and Earnest Jeff Hill; and by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be from 12-2pm on Tuesday February 9, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with his funeral service beginning at 2pm on Tuesday.
Burial will follow in the Luster Cemetery in Woodbine, KY.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to help with funeral expenses. To make a donation, please select the red "Donate Now" icon or you may stop by or call the funeral home to make a donation. The family will be given a list of all donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.