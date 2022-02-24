Mrs. Eryleen Bingham Hammons age 65 of Bimble, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin. She was born on March 19, 1956 in Pineville, Kentucky to Don I. and Erma Bingham. On June 8, 1975, she united in marriage with Rick L. Hammons and to this union two sons were born. Eryleen was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Don I. and Erma Bingham and her husband Rick L. Hammons.
Left behind to mourn her passing is two sons, Don Hayes Hammons and wife Andrea and Jaxon Blake Hammons and wife Wendi all of Flat Lick; two precious grandsons Evan Hayes Hammons and Drew Thomas Hammons; one brother Michael Don and wife Teresa Bingham of Bimble; two sisters-in-law Glenda Marlene Redmond of Pineville, Kentucky and Paula Jean Hammons of Barbourville. She also leaves behind a host of many other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services for Mrs. Eryleen Bingham Hammons will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Cleo Goodlett and Rev. Eli Broughton officiating. Pallbearers will be Chandler Bargo, Peyton Barnhill, Brian Barnhill, Brian Carey, Lee Guess, Mike Broughton and Dawson Bingham. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Turkey Creek Baptist Church, Baptist Health Corbin Cancer Center and Baptist Health CCU staff. Eryleen will be laid to rest in the Binghamtown Cemetery at Dewitt. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Turkey Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1228, Barbourville, Kentucky 40906, to fund Awanas and the youth group.
To the Hammons family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
