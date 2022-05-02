On May 2, 2022 Knox County Deputy Deputies arrested escaped Kentucky State Inmate Challis Ray Davis age 41 of Flat Lick, KY at a residence on KY 223 in Flat Lick.
Challis Davis escaped from the Clay County Detention Center on March 25, 2022 where he was being held as a state inmate. He was originally arrested on June 25, 2021 in Knox County by Knox County Deputies and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1 st Degree/methamphetamine and Persistent Felony Offender I. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison in Knox Circuit Court on October 12, 2021.
Challis Davis was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a Fugitive NCIC confirmation.
