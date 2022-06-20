On June 9, 2022 Robert Hubbard age 35 of Barbourville, KY, who was initially incarcerated on drug trafficking charges, escaped custody from the Knox County Detention Center while on a work release detail.
On June 14, 2022 Robert Hubbard and Jessica A Baker were observed fueling their vehicle at market in Flat Lick by a deputy jailer. As the deputy jailer approached them, they got into the vehicle and immediately fled.
Jessica Baker was driving and intentionally attempted to hit the officer with her vehicle as they were leaving.
On June 16, 2022 Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies arrested Jessica Baker age 43 of Barbourville, KY charging her with Wanton Endangerment-1 st Degree, Assault-3 rd Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police-1 st Degree and Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension-2 nd Degree.
On June 16, 2022 Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith obtained information on the location of Robert Hubbard at a residence in Flat Lick. Sheriff Smith along with deputies located and arrested Robert Hubbard charging him with Escape-3 rd Degree and Fleeing or Evading Police-2 nd Degree Robert Hubbard and Jessica Baker were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
