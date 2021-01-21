BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – For the first time since the 2004 season, Union College baseball has a new man on top. Ethan Utley has been tabbed to take over the Bulldog program, Executive Director of Athletics Tim Curry announced Thursday.
Utley takes over the program from Bart Osborne, who resigned to pursue a position outside of baseball.
“After a brief but extensive national search, I am thrilled to introduce Ethan Utley as our new Head Baseball Coach at Union College,” said Curry. “Given Ethan’s strong baseball background within the state of Kentucky and in the NAIA, he quickly progressed to the top of the applicant pool. Although he has extremely big shoes to fill, I look forward to having him join our staff at Union College and following his success as he continues the great tradition of Bulldog Baseball.”
Utley has nine years of coaching experience at the NAIA level with stops at three Kentucky Mid-South Conference (MSC) institutions. A graduate of Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.), he has had coaching stops at Lindsey Wilson, University of the Cumberlands (Ky.), and University of Pikeville (Ky.).
Last season the Blue Raiders went 10-12 in the pandemic shortened season with Utley as an assistant. They eclipsed their win total from the previous season and notched a win over a receiving-votes Reinhardt University (Ga.) of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC).
Before returning to LWC, Utley was the pitching coach and the recruiting coordinator at the University of Pikeville for two years. In his two seasons, the Bears collected two 27-win campaigns, their first since 2000. He also helped coach nine all-MSC student-athletes and four MSC Gold Glove winners while in Pikeville.
Prior to his UPike stint, Utley spent two years as an assistant at Cumberlands and one year as a student assistant at Lindsey Wilson.
Utley was a pitcher for the Blue Raiders from 2009-12. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from Lindsey Wilson and a master’s degree in teaching from Cumberlands.
“I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity," Utley said. “I appreciate Athletic Director Tim Curry for seeing something in me and allowing me to come run this program. Obviously, there are big shoes to fill with what Coach Osborne built here. I am here to uphold the high standard that has been set for Union College baseball and am ready for the challenge."
The Bulldogs finished the 2019-20 season with a 15-8 overall record and a 4-2 mark in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) contests. The season was shut down early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union opens the 2021 season on Feb. 5 at home against Saint Francis (Ind.). First pitch is set for noon at Jerry W. Carey Stadium at Colonel Harland Sanders Field.
