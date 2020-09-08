Eugene Shelton, 73, of Apple Grove, passed away Friday morning, September 4, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Joseph Wesley and Doxie Hamblin Shelton born on January 6, 1947 in Harlan.
Eugene was a former service manager with NAPA and a member of the Apple Grove Baptist Church where he served as deacon. He enjoyed playing country, gospel and bluegrass music on his guitar, fishing, restoring old cars, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army.
On June 1, 1968, he united in marriage with Joann Robinson and to this union two children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian Mills and Shirley Ross.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 52 years, Joann Shelton of Apple Grove; two children, Kim Moore and husband, Sam, of Corbin and Ronald Shelton and wife, Beverly, of Heidrick; two sisters, Fredia Jackson and husband, Wayne, of Barbourville and Carla Riddell and husband, Larry, of Berea; a brother, Wesley Shelton Jr. and wife, Irene, of Berea; five grandchildren, Taylor Lambdin, Samuel Moore, Danielle Carnes, Wesley Shelton and Zachary Shelton; a great grandson, Tate Lambdin; wonderful step-mother, Barbara Shelton of Berea; very dear aunt, Lorene Kendrick of Corbin; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, September 8 at 4 P.M. with Rev. Paul Cooper, Rev. Roy Vaughn and Rev. Tommy Frazier officiating. Military funeral honors will immediately follow the service. He will be laid to rest in the Sanders and Israel Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Ron McCartt, Dennis Jackson, Harold McCreary, Wrondel Burnett, Jim Miles and David Burton. Honorary bearers will be his church family, his music buddies, Gene Morris, Harold Frederick and Joe Dye.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 2 P.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be followed during all services including the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, guests and staff.
