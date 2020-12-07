Eula June Cunningham Moore, age 92, of London, KY, passed away on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Laurel County, a daughter of the late Richard Evans and Rutha Jane Miracle Evans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husbands, Kenneth Don "Fred" Cunningham and Curtis Ray Moore; Son, Kenneth Don Cunningham; Brothers, Paul Evans, Floyd Evans, and Willard Evans; and by her Sisters, Coney Evans Johnson, Jessie Evans, and Ruby Evans.
Eula is survived by her Daughters, Patricia June VanTine (Rick) of Mason City, IA, and Janet McDaniel of London; Grandchildren, Bob White (Regina), Cassandra Harrison (Lance), Carl Wayne McDaniel II, and Nicole Danielle Azbill (Brandon); Great Grandchildren, Nathaniel White, Thea Howell, Niklas Howell, Conner McDaniel, and Cara McDaniel; Great Great Grandson, Cash White; Sister, Wilberta Evans Steele; and by numerous other family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 and the governor's mandate, all services will be private.
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, Kentucky
