Mrs. Eva Grubb, 78, of Callebs Creek, passed away Sunday evening, October 30, 2022 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Chester “Spur” and Florence Mills Bargo born on April 19, 1944 at Salt Gum.
Eva was a former assembly line worker, homemaker and a member of the Dripping Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sitting on the porch, shopping for a good deal and Christmas was her favorite season of the year. Eva dearly loved spending time with family, especially her children and grandchildren.
On July 11, 1959, she united in marriage with Percy Grubb and to this union four children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Percy; two sons, Glen and Ricky; four sisters, Lillie Bargo, Elsie Hubbard, Cordie Hubbard and Troy Wilson and a brother, James Bargo.
Survivors include her dearly loved children, Russell Lynn Grubb and wife, Lisa, of Belleville, MI, Tanya Ann Overbay and husband, Jamie, of Barbourville; five sisters, Axie Bargo and Eller Smith and husband, Melvin, all of Callebs Creek, Thelma Mills of Gray, Marlene Price and husband, Randall, of Belleville, MI and Doris Williams and husband, John, of Corbin; eight grandchildren, Elisha and Glen Steven Grubb, Nicholas Glen Gunn and wife, Brittany, Travis James, Payton Lyle and Brandon Lee Grubb, Danilyn Alexis and Evan Percy Overbay; four great grandchildren, Braedyn Grubb, Kaliann and Kayleb Gunn and Grayson Grubb; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Jones and husband, Earl, of Callebs Creek; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, November 4 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Nicholas Gunn, Rev. Ricky Broughton and Rev. Vernon Morris officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Grubb Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Travis Grubb, Payton Grubb, Brandon Grubb, Nicholas Gunn, Keith Price and Braedyn Grubb. Honorary bearers will be the staff of the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Friday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
