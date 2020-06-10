Barbourville's newest business, Eventful, held a ribbon cutting and grand opening Wednesday afternoon. After running the business for 15 years from their home, Sarah and Michael Wilson brought the business to the public.
The business, located at 118 Court Square (in the old Tops & Bottoms building), specializes in weddings, parties, showers and events.
Business hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment on Monday and Tuesday. Call 606-401-1068 for more information.
For the complete story, see the June 18 issue of The Mountain Advocate.
