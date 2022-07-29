GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club at their State Convention in Lexington recently.

The Juniors represented Knox County very well, winning twelve first place state awards and two second place state awards for their philanthropic community service. They also won a Creativity Award for the Arts Connect Eastern Kentucky project in Arts & Culture, which they dedicated it to artist, Dianne Simpson.

Finally, they were a 100% scorecard club which means the Junior met 100% of the requirements for being an outstanding club. The Juniors would like to thank the Barbourville community for always supporting their projects and activities.