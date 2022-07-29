With the Daniel Boone Festival being the busiest time of year for the Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club, that time of year garners the most attention from the community for the organization. What does the club do when they aren’t getting ready for the Daniel Boone Festival? After talking to a key member of the club, Anne Pederson, we learned more about the organization and sought to educate people on what they do. In talking with Pedersen, she discussed projects, conferences, different roles in the club and everything in between. If it has to do with the community, BJWSC is most likely behind it.
Throughout the year, the Junior Woman’s Study Club is consistently involved in the well being and development of the community. Each year there is a selected issue, and the issue for 2022 is domestic violence. To help raise awareness about the issue for this year, the Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club declared April Child Abuse Awareness Month as well as a pinwheel planting for child abuse prevention awareness. Simple projects take place throughout the year to raise awareness on the selected issue, and they travel to national or international conferences to present all their hard work.
If you want to become a part of the club, nominations are held twice a year. You can be nominated by getting in touch with any member of the club, and once the nominations are in, voting will take place. If you have been voted in, you will get an invitation to join.
