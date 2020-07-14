Mr. Ewell James “E. J.” Gray, 80, of Bimble, passed away Thursday evening, July 9, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late Nelson and Martha Baker Gray born on July 5, 1940 in Knox County.
E. J. was a retired surface miner and a faithful member of the Turkey Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his grandchildren and working for the Lord.
On May 1, 1959, he united in marriage with Florine Mills and to this union four children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Reola Hinkle; two brothers, Henry and Calvin Gray and a son-in-law, Craig C. Bargo.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Florine Gray of Bimble; four beloved children, Kathy Gray, Glenda Bargo, Rita Smith and James Reese Gray and wife, Lisa, all of Bimble; two sisters, Lovella “Dobie” Smith of Flat Lick and Ann Marie Bain of Heidrick; a brother, Nelson Jackson and wife, Vickie, of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Kacee Jo and Craig Chandler Bargo, Tara Rayann and Tyler Reese Gray, Tim Cain and wife, Bekah, Travis Cain and wife, Renee, and Cameron Terry Smith; five great grandchildren, Kylie Elizabeth, Luke Hunter, Campbell Madisyn, Croley Maddox and Hamptyn Jaymes Cain; among other loved ones and dear friends.
