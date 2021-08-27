Former Barbourville City Councilman was originally scheduled to be sentenced this Friday but is now set for November 23 after the court granted a sealed motion on Tuesday.
The motion for continuance remains sealed as of press time. United States District Judge Robert Wier signed off on the motion, finding “the motion content sensitive and that it warrants sealing.” A letter to the court dated June 12 from Manis’ sister asked the court to consider Manis’ health concerns in regards to sentencing.
Manis plead guilty in March to conspiracy to distribute schedule-two controlled substances along with John Pasternak who is due to be sentenced in October. The penalty for the crime could be as high as 20 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.