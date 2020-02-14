Crews are working to fix areas of the highway where the road has broken off and where a mudslide occurred. Expect minor delays.
featured breaking
Expect delays on North KY Hwy 11 Friday
- Charles Myrick
-
- Updated
Charles Myrick
Managing Editor - The Mountain Advocate
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Mitchell urges those affected by floods to seek assistance
- Expect delays on North KY Hwy 11 Friday
- 911 Center ‘completely operational’
- Citizens demand Council help with roads
- Flood claims man’s life
- Mail carrier sentenced
- Knox family ‘Good Samaritans’ to trucker stranded by flood
- Panthers push past Pineville
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
Most Popular
Articles
- Citizens demand Council help with roads
- Knox family ‘Good Samaritans’ to trucker stranded by flood
- 911 Center ‘completely operational’
- Boil Water Advisory for Knox County
- System Wide Boil Water Advisory for Knox County
- Mail carrier sentenced
- Panthers push past Pineville
- Flat Lick man convicted for 2018 rape
- Grand Jury hands down indictments
- Flood claims man’s life
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.