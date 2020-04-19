During this time of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Knox County Extension Office is using new ways to reach the people of Knox County. “We are still here to meet your needs and to answer any home, gardening and farming questions that may arise,” states Knox County Agriculture Extension Agent, Wayne Kirby. The Extension Office is still accepting soil samples for both the home and field. To submit soil samples, call the Extension Office and office staff will offer guidance on how to collect and submit the sample.
Knox County 4-H has increased their use of social media to reach 4-Hers and youth in the county. “Our goal is for youth to continue to be involved in 4-H. The kits are meant to be educational, fun and can often be used to eliminate boredom,” says Renata Farmer, 4-H Youth Development Agent. Within the last few weeks, 4-H has given 600 kits to youth in the county. Some of the 4-H project kits that have been distributed include gardening kits where youth received seeds, soil and lessons on how to properly plant and care for a garden. Others kits include activities on STEM and expressive arts. Each week, 4-H releases 2 kits on social media for youth and families to sign up. To keep with requirements on social distancing, kits are placed on the sidewalk of the Extension Office
For the safety of our staff and clientele, the Knox County Extension Office is limiting public access. The general public may call the Extension Office at 546-3447 with any questions. For information related to COVID-19 or other home/farm related matters, check out our Knox County Cooperative Extension Service Facebook page. If you have a child ages 5-18 and live in Knox County, make sure to check out the Knox County 4-H Facebook page.
