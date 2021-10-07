Wow, this week certainly started off interesting! If you live under a rock and weren’t aware, much of the world was crippled for about six hours when technical issues with Facebook and its various platforms sent the world spiraling. Why? Because people use it for more than sharing pics of their food and pets. Facebook has become a standard security point for logging in to many software applications and websites and thousands of small businesses operate exclusively through the platform for ordering.
It’s fitting that it happened this week… National Newspaper Week. Monday’s fiasco underscores something I’ve been preaching for years… anything that is completely based in digital form, especially in social media that’s ever-evolving, is at risk to one day just poof and go away. Facebook, someday, will go the way of Myspace. It might still be here… but who uses it and what purpose it serves will have to be seen. There will be something to come along that’s better and, possibly simultaneously continue to ruin the world in the way much of social media has done.
In talking with a loved one about the possibility of losing many photos of a passed love one that exist almost exclusively in Facebook albums, the importance of the printed page can’t be yelled loud enough. In the past ten years, the society page of the newspaper has been reduced to random wedding or birthday announcements just a few times a year. When Facebook and Instagram go bye-bye, and they will, I hope you have other copies of your precious photo memories.
Aside from our job as a watchdog for government transparency, I encourage you to take a second look at using your local newspaper to share your precious life moments. Often times they’re free of charge, and they’ll be around in several formats for decades to come.
If you have any questions about this reach out to me at cmyrick@mountainadvocate.com.
Happy National Newspaper Week and happy Daniel Boone Festival week!
