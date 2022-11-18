As you can imagine, what any nineteen year old might do, Mike Taylor’s decision to enter the service was at the spur of the moment. Taylor explained, “I was going to college at the time and doing very well. A friend of mine joined the army and asked me to take him to the recruiting office. The recruiter showed me a video of what it took to become an airborne ranger. The video was so cool and the recruiter was so convincing, the next thing I knew I was signed up for the Army!” (the Airborne Infantry)
Taylor went to Airborne School in Fort Benning, Georgia where they train all branches in parachuting. Parachuting soon became part of Taylor’s job. Though many people wouldn’t dare, Taylor stated, “Most of the time, it was the easy part. I spent 22 months in Panama, where we did most of our operations in the jungle.” Unfortunately, Taylor ended up with significant hearing loss from a hand grenade explosion in Panama. He continued, “My platoon was chosen to go to Argentina. We were able to train with their airborne and get foreign jump wings from them. As far as I know, we are the only United States Military members with those foreign jump wings.”
After spending four and a half years in the Army and receiving the Sergeant rank, Taylor decided to follow his childhood dream which began when he was just five years old. He proudly disclosed, “I wanted to be a Kentucky State Trooper.” Taylor returned to Kentucky and served as a State Trooper and then as a State Trooper Detective for a combined total of 15 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.