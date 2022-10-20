Fall is for Football: Recipe

Fall is peak season for good food. Most of us will agree that we are in the kitchen a bit more this time of year. When those leaves start falling along with the outside temperatures, my first impulse is to turn on the stove and get something thrown together to warm up everyone.
Most know that with Fall, comes everyone’s favorite contact sport-Football! Whether you watch football in your recliner or under bright stadium lights, we can all agree that we need good food to enjoy the sport.
If you’re not into to tailgating but need a snack that u can throw together and savor from the couch, then this recipe is for you! You can fix this treat in a matter of minutes, and among a crowd, it’s usually devoured within minutes. Wishing the KCMS Football team another playoff win this Thursday against North Laurel, GO PANTHERS!!!!
If you have a great Fall recipe or a dessert filled with wonderful pumpkin spice to share, send it to me kdcole1120@gmail.com
Texas Touchdown Dip
Ingredients
2 cans Mexicorn
1 can hot or mild Rotel
2 c. cheddar cheese, shredded
6 green onions, diced
1 c. mayo
1 c. sour cream
Directions
Mix all ingredients together in one large bowl, serve immediately with tortilla chips or Frito scoops
