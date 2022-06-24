On Monday June 13, 2022, Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer, former Knox County Democrat Woman’s Club President and currently 5th District Director of Kentucky Democrat Women, was the guest speaker for the Laurel County Democrat Woman’s Club. Dora Sue was accompanied by two members from the Knox County group, Laurel County President Kathern Finley invited Dora Sue to explain ways the Laurel County club could strengthen their group after not being able to gather in person during the period of Covid shutdown.
Dora Sue listed a baker’s dozen of strategies the group could enact to help promote and develop their group. One main strategy she stressed to the group was shining a spotlight on their club’s activities. She mentioned this could be be accomplished by submitting articles and photos to local, regional, and statewide newspapers and newsletters describing the group’s community contributions and local involvement. President Finley presented the Director with a lengthy list of activities the women had participated in over the course of this past year and a half. All of their events focused on aiding local elementary schools, Senior citizen communities, community agencies, struggling communities, and food insecure residents both young and old.
Director Oxendine Farmer praised President Finley and the women in the group for working so diligently to make a difference in their community especially in the lives of their youngest and eldest citizens.
