The Knox County Farmers’ Market (KCFM) will hold a vendor meeting to review the updated market Rules and Application forms and take vendor applications for the 2022 season.
Meeting time: 5 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 14
Location: Knox County Extension Service, Suite 7, Treuhaft Blvd, Barbourville, KY 40906.
The KCFM outdoor market will be held Thursdays, April 21 - October 27 at the Knox County Extension Pavilion. Vendor set up will be from 3-4 p.m. with customer sales from 4-7 p.m.
Produce, meat and microprocessor vendors as well as crafters are strongly encouraged to attend the April 14 meeting to apply for market membership. Vendors will not be allowed to set up at the April 21 opening market without having an application approved at least one week prior to setting up at the market. The preapproval application rule will apply to all future markets as well.
A $20 nonrefundable vendor application fee will be charged. Vendor setup fees for the 2022 market will be $10 per week or $50 for an annual market membership. To receive a digital copy of the 2022 Rules and Application forms please private message the KCFM on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/knoxcountyfarmersmarket. Printed copies of the forms may be picked up at the Knox County Extension Office.
For more information contact Mary Beth Jewell at 606-627-1810.
