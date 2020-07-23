Faye Lambdin Rhoden, 76, of Barbourville, formerly of Whitley County, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Ohio.
Faye was born in Homestead, Florida to (the late) Joe Evan and Edith Jones Lambdin; also preceded in death by her husband Robert Rhoden, sister Pauline Smith and brother Delbert Lambdin.
Faye enjoyed flea marketing, political debate, and was a fierce competitor at Song Challenge and Words with Friends.
She is survived by, daughter, Cathy of Barbourville KY (Randy) and former son-in-law Mike Blakley, son, Travis Rhoden and wife Melissa of Staunton, VA, grandson, Tim Blakley of Barbourville, granddaughter, Lucy Rhoden of Staunton, VA; Brothers Chester Lambdin (Dorinda) of Okeechobee, FL and Buck Lambdin (Delphia) of Urbana, OH; special friends Dr. Cristy Atienza, Barry Lockard, Kellie Wilson, Maggie Blaylock and Don Monroe, and several nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends to mourn her passing.
A private funeral service will be held Monday, July 27, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home of Corbin, KY with the Rev. Jay Gibson officiating.
Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
