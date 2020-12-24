A Pineville man who was arrested in July with $30,000 of methamphetamine has been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges.
Jacob Slusher, 29, was arrested on or about July 12 when he was observed swerving off of Highway 223 in Stinking Creek. Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones conducted a traffic stop after the witnessing the incident.
During the stop, Jones located approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of roughly $30,000. The drugs were packaged in individual one-ounce baggies. A significant amount of cash, a small amount of Xanax, and several syringes were also found.
Slusher was arrested and charged with reckless driving, failure to produce an insurance card, no registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, and trafficking in a controlled substance first degree.
On Friday, Slusher was indicted in United States District Court in London. The indictment covers two counts of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and for possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.
If convicted, Slusher could be sentenced anywhere from 10 years to life in prison and face a fine of up to $1 million dollars.
