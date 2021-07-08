kenneth tolliver

A Knox County man indicted in federal court in March has moved to be rearraigned pursuant to a plea agreement.

Kenneth Tolliver, 58, was indicted for distributing meth and for possessing firearms as a convicted felon. He initially plead not guilty to all counts. Details of the plea agreement have not been made public at this time. The hearing is scheduled for Friday, July 9 at 2 p.m. 

Tolliver has been held in the Laurel County Correctional Center since January 20 after being arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia on top of the traffic violations. 

