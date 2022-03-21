On March 14, 2022 Knox County Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on KY 6 near Barbourville.
During the search several handguns and long guns were located inside the residence. The guns were in possession of Curtis Reed, a convicted felon.
Curtis Reed age 53 of Barbourville, KY was arrested and charged with Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
