With the Daniel Boone Festival kicking into gear soon, many people look forward to the carnival, food booths and crafts but not all the walking. People are known to park near the highway and walk the distance through town to the festival, a feat not possible for several folks.
Unbeknownst to many, the festival offers a free shuttle service beginning on Thursday.
The shuttle service runs Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with several locations to choose from.
Pickup and drop-off locations for the shuttle service include:
• First Baptist Church, North Main St.
• Manchester and College Streets
• Johnson Lane
• Lay Elementary
• Union Plaza
• Cumberland Ave. and Daniel Boone Drive (lot where new library is to be built)
• Barbourville High
• Lay Field
• Trade School
Those looking for a ride should look for flags for pickup locations at the spots mentioned above.
