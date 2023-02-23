Superintendent Jeremy Ledford joined student members of Lynn Camp’s Future Farmers of America chapter to proclaim February 18-25 as FFA Week in the Knox County Public Schools.
The signing took place on Thursday, February 23, as chapter officers and members prepared for other FFA week activities that were taking place at the school. Each day this week, the chapter and its advisor, Dustin Johnson, prepared songs and events that promoted the FFA motto of “learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, and living to serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.