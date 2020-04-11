Yamato Steak House of Japan in Corbin was damaged by a fire early Monday morning.
Corbin firefighters were called to the scene on U.S. 25E at 2:25 a.m. after a passing motorist saw smoke pouring from the building and dialed 911.
“There was heavy smoke coming out of the building, but no flames visible,” said Corbin Fire Department Battalion Chief Jack Partin of the scene when firefighters arrived.
With no keyholders present, firefighters forced entry through two doors.
“It was full of smoke!” Partin said of the interior.
Firefighters had the flames knocked down within 20 minutes, but spent more than an hour ensuring all hotspots had been extinguished and performing salvage and overhaul.
Partin said the fire destroyed the kitchen area with much of rest of the building suffering extensive smoke and heat damage.
When asked to comment on the situation, one Yamato employee, Jacqueline Oliphant, said, “When I heard about the fire from our work group chat, I did not believe it at first. I thought someone was wrong. There was no way this place could have something this awful happen to them and their business, and I never would have thought it would be the place I work at.”
“We are devastated that this happened, and we hope to be up and running as soon as possible so people can enjoy hibachi and sushi again,” Oliphant added. “We are all just grateful that nobody was there, and that nobody got hurt. That is what’s important.”
Approximately one dozen Corbin firefighters, including off-duty personnel, responded to the scene.
Firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 4:20 a.m.
