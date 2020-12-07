Firefighters from the Richland Volunteer Fire Department are working to help one of their own in his battle with Covid-19.
Fireman Jimmy Hubbard has been hospitalized for nearly three weeks with the disease. Richland firemen will be donating money to Hubbard's family to cover medical bills and other needs they may have.
Those wishing to donate toward Hubbard's fight may drop off money at Richland Fire Department in Girdler tonight from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. One may also give donations directly to any Richland firefighters they know until Hubbard is able to return home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.