Firefighters from local departments underwent training and received new equipment for giving CPR to pets in the event of an emergency.
Veterinarian Dr. Josh Houston with Knox County Veterinary Services Inc. put on the training held at the Barbourville Fire Department on Monday. Houston is a recent addition to the clinic’s staff having joined on June 1. The Laurel County native was a relatable choice for the training, having experience as a firefighter himself. The training included a custom PowerPoint and video presentation.
Knox County Veterinary Services also donated special masks that can be used on different sized cats and dogs that are in need of oxygen. The donations are part of an initiative by the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association aimed at ensuring that first responders have the tools necessary to take car of pets they may encounter during an emergency when owners are unable to get them to a vet.
“We hope they (responders) never have to use the equipment, but if they save one pet it’s a win,” said Dr. Mark S. Smith with Knox County Veterinary Services. The Barbourville Fire Department received two of the masks kits while volunteer departments East Knox, West Knox, Bailey Switch, Artemus, and Poplar Creek all received one each.
