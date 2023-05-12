First Baptist is standing on faith for upcoming VBS

First Baptist Church of Barbourville will be hosting their Vacation Bible School event in the upcoming weeks, from June 11 through June 16.
Youth Pastor Shane Bingham has high hopes for the upcoming event and the impact it can have on the community, or maybe it’s more than hope, but rather faith.
Bingham understands the impact VBS can have in the lives of the kids that attend.
He understands because he remembers the impact it had on his life.
It’s actually where he began in ministry.
“Kids remember things as adults. You’re not going to remember every sermon, or every preacher, but, if you ask some adults about Vacation Bible School, they can tell you who their teacher was, the songs, or the crafts they made and they hold on to that.”
“A lot of them, that’s their first experience with Jesus.” Bingham exclaimed, “It’s our biggest evangelism opportunity as a church.”
Needless to say, he takes this event very seriously.
So when the process of preparing for this year’s VBS began, the church believed it was best to begin with prayer, in which they started back in October of 2022.
However, for this endeavor, there was no such thing as starting too early.
The previous year saw VBS bring in roughly 60 kids. However, Bingham believes there is reason to be a bit more ambitious for this year as he shared; “The Lord kept putting on my heart, 500.”
A tall task, however, in the Youth Pastor’s eyes, far from impossible.
Within just a twelve mile radius of the church’s location is approximately 12,000 people, with much of that population being kids.
For First Baptist, the demographic is there to be served in this capacity. With that, the first order of business is how are they going to serve them?
“It’s a big undertaking. We have to figure out how to come up with teachers, housing them, food, and transportation.”
However, when he brought his vision up before the congregation, everyone was on board.
In January of this year, the church began holding special prayer meetings at 6am every Tuesday morning, searching for as Bingham put it “God’s will.”
Soon, Shane, his wife, and other members of the church traveled to Brazil to one of their local churches to have a one day VBS.
This church had a small building that was no bigger than the Foyer at First Baptist with an approximate congregation of 30 people.
However, before making the trip, they prayed for 100 kids to turn out.
Upon arriving, they went out to the community, including a local school, handing out soccer cards and inviting people to the event.
They also prepared for the event by taking 100 bibles, gifts, and various supplies.
Then something amazing happened. Over 170 kids showed up.
From there, they had what Bingham described as a “true fish and loaves moment.”
Though originally prepared for 100 kids, every attendee, all 170 plus, received a bible and gift.
Bingham shared the experience with the rest of the church upon returning back home while also sharing the importance of prayer, which excited the church as well as the community.
So now as the event quickly approaches, everything needed is coming together to make this vision a reality.
A parade has been planned to kick off the event. The parade will include first responders from the city as well as the county which was important for Bingham.
“We wanted to include first responders because a lot of the kids we work with are afraid of the police and the fire department, because when they show up, there is usually a tragedy.”
“One of our members is a first responder and we felt it was a good idea to not only have them in the parade, but let the kids interact with them.”
With that, the participating first responders will be setting up in the church parking lot as well. This will give them an opportunity to show the kids that they are not the “bad guys.”
The parking lot will also have inflatables and ice cream trucks as well.
That being said, one of the things the church had been praying for was funds to cover this event.
The first thing the prayer meetings focused on was food as Bingham asked, “how do you feed 500 kids for six days? That’s 3500 meals.”
Then something else amazing happened. The church received a check covering 3500 meals.
Next they prayed for buses. The church has three buses, however, it needs six.
Then other churches began reaching out offering their buses for the event, in which First Baptist offered to reciprocate in return.
Now we come back to funds to cover the other expenses for the event, funds to cover inflatables, ice cream trucks, as well as supplies for crafts, and curriculum.
Then, as Bingham put it; “God answered another prayer.”
The church received another check for $2500 to help pay for these expenses.
Bingham exclaimed, “God is laying down the groundwork.”
The church is now prepared for a parade, week of Vacation Bible School, and a commencement at the end of the week which will consist of a renaissance fair to go along with the theme ‘Keepers of the Kingdom’, going along with the time of knights and kings.
At the end of the day, however, Bingham said, “It’s not about First Baptist Church or anything that we are doing. If one kid comes to know Christ, it will all be worth it.”
With that, First Baptist wants to also promote other churches and their VBS events as well.
They are offering for other churches to put out signs promoting their own VBS during the parade as well as encouraging their kids to attend other events as they happen.
As Bingham shared, “Let’s all work together, it’s not about our church, it’s about the church.”
I think it’s important we do this as a community.”
“God is doing some stuff here in Barbourville, and it’s humbling to be a part of it.”
