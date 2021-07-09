At a special called meeting of the Knox County Board of Education on Thursday, July 8, the theme was new and renew.
At the helm of the board table, newly appointed superintendent Jeremy Ledford was seated next to chairman Dr. Thomas Ashburn. Both worked through the agenda of 12 items, noting that most were actions for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
The first order of business was the approval of student, employee, and substitute handbooks. Ledford said that the changes had been reviewed, noting that it was the second reading of the student handbook. The Board voted to approve the handbooks. Also up for approval were changes to the Board's policies as a result of changes in the last legislative session and federal changes. Again, Ledford said that it had previously been reviewed and that this was the second and final reading for approval.
Memorandum of agreements and contracts were approved for school activity accounting software, membership with Southeast South Central education cooperative, Teach for America, and Southeast Community and Technical College. A contract was also approved for Lite the Nite Technologies that provides services to maximize the district’s USF funding for network upgrades.
Bills and claims, not typically part of a special called meeting, were approved as the finance department closes out the last fiscal year. Also, due to the early scheduling of the May meeting, the approval will allow finance to issue payment now instead of having to wait until the regularly scheduled July meeting set for July 26.
Scott Noel, the architect consultant for the Knox County Board of Education, provided updates on current construction projects. The greenhouse project at Lynn Camp is still awaiting the approval of the Kentucky Department of Education. Knox Central’s tennis courts located on the Jesse D. Lay property will receive maintenance for punch list items this summer.
Noel also provided the Board with an update on the local facilities planning committee (LPC). As Knox County Area Technology Center transfers to local control, the LPC will meet to discuss current audit findings of the building and provide any updates to the plan. Updates to the plan will allow Knox County to seek funding for the unmet needs of renovation and additional space for new programs to be added.
The regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Knox County Board of Education is set for Monday, July 26, 6:30 pm, at the Board of Education Annex.
