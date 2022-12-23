It was 24 years ago, the year was 1998 and my paternal grandfather Clarence Hobert (CH) Mills had died. A friend sent me the poem, “My first Christmas in Heaven”, and my Christmas Day’s have never been the same.
Death for many is the “let’s not talk about it” subject, but I’ve discovered a great peace in my life, by doing just the opposite.
Death is like a plane that is set for landing. Departure begins at birth, and this flight is on time, there is no delay, it is on approach, we just don’t know the day nor time of arrival when it will touchdown, We all have a ticket and for me, I am ready for that day.
It is my prayer that this poem will bring comfort of thought, as Christians reflect on Heaven as the free gift of eternal life to all. That includes you, reading this article.
It is faith that lessen the burden of my loss and it is faith that eases me through the death process. My friend David Barnard said “faith is for death”, and oh, is he so correct. Faith helps us discover and experience God’s forgiving love, tender mercy and unmatched grace.
Heaven is a place of many unique characteristics. Streets of Gold, walls of Jasper and gates of Pearl. In Heaven there is no pain or suffering. Here on earth there are many unanswered questions but in Heaven, our Christian Faith becomes sight. We will see Him, our creator, face to face, one day.
The Bible says that in Heaven we will be known as we are known. I can only try to imagine the reunions that occur when loved ones are reunited. I can’t imagine, the sanctification process when faith and the belief becomes a reality. I reflect on the truth of that old hymn, “What a day that will be, when my Jesus I shall see…”.
Accept this poem this year, as a gift with a Heavenly view. A gift of encouragement for those whose loved ones passed this past year, or years past. I pray that the gift of God’s love at Christmas becomes a year long strength, hope and encouragement in all your days ahead. I also pray, that His peace, which passes all understanding will reign in your life.
Until Then
•••
My First Christmas in Heaven
My First Christmas in Heaven, I see the countless Christmas Trees
Around the world below, with tiny lights, like Heaven’s Stars, reflecting on the snow
The sight is so spectacular, please wipe away the tear,
For I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.
I hear the many Christmas songs that people hold so dear,
But the sounds of music can’t compare with the Christmas choir up here
I have no words to tell you, the joy their voices bring.
For it is beyond description to hear the angels sing.
I know how much you miss me, I see the pain inside your heart,
but I am not so far away, we really aren’t apart.
So be happy for me, dear ones, you know I hold you dear
and be glad I’m spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.
