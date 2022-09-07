A recovering addict, Adam Larkin knows the struggles and hurt that comes with substance abuse. Now on the other side of his addiction journey, he works to help others and this Saturday, he kicks off a new event, the inaugural Gitt Recovery Celebration. Larkin’s business, Gitt Apparel is hosting the event alongside several sponsors, many of which are in the business of helping people recover from substance abuse.
Larkin’s struggle with addiction to pain killers stemmed from an accident when he was 19 years old that also saw a friend perish in an automobile accident. Several years of addiction lead him from his home state of New York to northern Kentucky where his brother lives, and eventually he made his way to London where he credits Stepworks with helping him recover. Larkin is now a recovery coach at Step Works and is pursuing a degree as a Credited Alcohol and Drug Counselor and in psychology through Northern Kentucky University.
Thirty days at Stepworks and then a Sober Living program helped get Larkin where he is today. He also credits David Norris for his multiple years of sobriety and Heaven Neveah Healing Center for leading him spiritually in his recovery. He founded Gitt Apparel, which stands for “Get In The Truck”, basically saying ‘get up and do something’ in regard to beginning recovery. The apparel company produces a line of shirts, hats, workout clothes, hoodies and shorts. He promotes the brand nationwide, in addition to his job with Stepworks and pursuing higher education.
Larkin has amassed over 57,000 followers on Facebook and is now compensated for Facebook Reels where he creates content for his business and followers.
While Gitt Apparel is hosting the inaugural event on Saturday, several sponsors including Lindsay Wilson College, Stepworks, New Hope Recovery and others who actively work in addiction recovery stepped up to help. The event will feature music acts, food, games, vendors, resource tables and speakers.
The event will be held at North Laurel High School’s Football Field from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. The location is at 1300 Hal Rogers Parkway in London. Admission is free, including free food.
The evening will include a lantern lighting ceremony at dark where lanterns will be lit and released into the sky to celebrate everyone in recovery.
The event is held this month in recognition of National Recovery Month. For questions or more info, call Larkin at 859-803-2864.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.