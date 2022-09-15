Elementary schools from across Knox County came together on Wednesday, September 7, for their first FIRST LEGO League work session and kick off to the season.
Gifted and talented coordinator Jennifer Carey explained, “this district day is their big day to work together. One of the core values of FIRST LEGO is mentoring each other. When we go to competition, it is about winning. When we come together as a district, it is about learning.”
The students are preparing for the regional FIRST LEGO competition scheduled for December 10 in Hazard.
“A big thank you to Steven Loveless, our Knox County Middle LEGO coach, for working with these students,” said Carey.
Team names and members include:
Lay Elementary- The Ducks #34193
Coach- Chris Gross
Dale Asher
Brayden Vaughn
Jayden Couch
Aliyah Miles
Trevor Owens
GR Hampton – Hampton Bot Masters #34192
Coach: Samarah King
Josie Mills
Charis Frederick
Bentley Grubb
Aaden Hubbard
Archer Shields
Benson Haneline
Central Elementary- Robo Panthers #28744
Coaches: Angela Dunn and Brandi Felts
Liam Floyd
Kaiden Stamper
Katherine Vaughn
Kylear Vaughn
Karlee Singleton
Courtney Dunn
Kyleigh McCreary
Girdler Elementary- Tigers #29468
Coach- Tabitha Bargo
Kaylei Gambrel
Gabby Pilarski
Ema Liford
Isaac Tedders
Khloe Davidson
Bailey Wagers
Flat Lick Elementary- Flat Lick Bots #34194
Coaches- Angela Murphy & Megan Senters
Blakely Jacobs
Olivia Castle
Bella Castle
Ben Rapp
Christian Henson
Joey Miller
Thomas Chadwell
Dewitt Elementary- Lion Robotics #28743
Coach- Kevin Broughton
Cayden Tate
Jayden Messer
Presley Brown
Payton Brown
Colton Wagers
Isabella Hensley
