Lego teams

Elementary schools from across Knox County came together on Wednesday, September 7, for their first FIRST LEGO League work session and kick off to the season.

Gifted and talented coordinator Jennifer Carey explained, “this district day is their big day to work together. One of the core values of FIRST LEGO is mentoring each other. When we go to competition, it is about winning. When we come together as a district, it is about learning.”

The students are preparing for the regional FIRST LEGO competition scheduled for December 10 in Hazard.

“A big thank you to Steven Loveless, our Knox County Middle LEGO coach, for working with these students,” said Carey.

Team names and members include:

Lay Elementary- The Ducks #34193

Coach- Chris Gross

Dale Asher

Brayden Vaughn

Jayden Couch

Aliyah Miles

Trevor Owens

GR Hampton – Hampton Bot Masters #34192

Coach: Samarah King

Josie Mills

Charis Frederick

Bentley Grubb

Aaden Hubbard

Archer Shields

Benson Haneline

Central Elementary- Robo Panthers #28744

Coaches: Angela Dunn and Brandi Felts

Liam Floyd

Kaiden Stamper

Katherine Vaughn

Kylear Vaughn

Karlee Singleton

Courtney Dunn

Kyleigh McCreary

Girdler Elementary- Tigers #29468

Coach- Tabitha Bargo

Kaylei Gambrel

Gabby Pilarski

Ema Liford

Isaac Tedders

Khloe Davidson

Bailey Wagers

Flat Lick Elementary- Flat Lick Bots #34194

Coaches- Angela Murphy & Megan Senters

Blakely Jacobs

Olivia Castle

Bella Castle

Ben Rapp

Christian Henson

Joey Miller

Thomas Chadwell

Dewitt Elementary- Lion Robotics #28743

Coach- Kevin Broughton

Cayden Tate

Jayden Messer

Presley Brown

Payton Brown

Colton Wagers

Isabella Hensley

