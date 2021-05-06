The Knox County Fiscal Court held its monthly meeting last Wednesday. The court moved to approve several reports as presented during the meeting including:
Budget transfers
Treasurer’s reports
Knox County Clerk’s first quarter report
Knox County Attorney’s Delinquent Tax Report- $20,620.43
Interfund transfers.
Knox County Extension Board budget for 2021-2022
The court also approved the recent executive order for a local emergency declaration in regards to the state fire commission no longer recognizing the Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire Department. The order allows calls for the district to be routed to the East Knox Volunteer Fire Department.
The court accepted a bid of $46,099 for the replacement of a bridge on Owens Hollow Road. The court also renewed the affiliation agreement between the court and Knox Count Emergency Management and the Knox County SORT team. Additionally, the court approved the hiring of a new deputy jailer for the Knox County Detention Center.
After hearing from board member Cloyce Hinkle about the Knox County Soil Conservation District, the board acknowledged the district’s annual report.
