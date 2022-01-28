The Knox County Fiscal Court held its January meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Technical difficulties prevented the meeting from being streamed.
A motion to approve payment to the East Knox Volunteer Fire Department was passed. The funding is related to the department’s taking over of the Stinking Creek fire district following that department’s dissolution last year. Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said a rate was agreed upon following meetings with East Knox Volunteer Fire Department, the figure was not available at press time.
Chris Brewer and Judy Cobb were approved for four-year terms for the Knox County Public Library Board. New hires at the Knox County Detention Center were also approved.
The court recognized Mitchell’s proclamation naming January 17, 2022 as Weldon Glenn Page Day. “It’s a privilege to do this,” said Mitchell of the proclamation, adding that “we owe them all the respect we can,” referring to veterans.
Various budget and other reports were accepted as presented to the court. These included the 2022 budget and salary cap for the County Clerk’s office, Treasurer’s report, and the County Attorney’s delinquent tax report.
