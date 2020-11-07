Grant applications and employees were highlights of the October meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court.
The court approved several new hires for the Knox County Detention Center as well as a new custodian for the courthouse and a dispatcher for Knox County 911. One employee at the KCDC was promoted from part-time to full-time. The court also voted to approve changes to the KCDC’s policies and procedures manual.
Motions approved during the meeting included the County Attorney’s delinquent tax report for September, which was $44.669.97. The court also approved the treasurer’s budget amendment, County Clerk’s third quarter report, budget and interfund transfers and the treasurer’s report.
The court approved motions to apply for grant funding through the USDA Community Facility Grant Program for a new tractor for the Road Department, and for assistance in relocation of Knox County 911 Dispatch from the upper level to the lower level of the building it occupies. If approved, the dispatch center would be moved to the location of the former Sheriff’s Office.
The court approved Resolution 202001028-01, calling for County Treasurer John Tye to act as an agent for the county having the ability to apply for Disaster Relief Act assistance from the President’s Disaster Relief Fund for the county and to coordinate with the State and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The court also voted to move the November meeting to Wednesday, November 18, due to the regularly-occurring meeting date falling the day before Thanksgiving.
