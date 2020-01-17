Meetings of the Knox County Fiscal Court will be moving to 2:30 p.m. The court had been convening at 11:30 a.m.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said the reason for the move is convenience. “It makes it more convenient to put the meetings together,” he stated.
The day of the meetings, the fourth Wednesday of the month, will remain the same.
On the January 22 agenda is a resolution declaring Knox County a Second Amendment sanctuary county. This comes after a swell of support online.
The Mountain Advocate will live-stream the meeting on Facebook.
