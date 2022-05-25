During Wednesday's meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell proclaimed May 25, 2022 as Kenneth Lay Day.
Lay joined the Army in 1958 and completed basic training at Fort Knox. At Fort Benning, Georgia he completed advanced training before being sent to Fort Campbell to join the 101st Airborne Division, The Screaming Eagles.
Lay was deployed to Germany and later trained new recruits on the use of the new M-14 rifle before they shipped off to Vietnam. He left active duty in 1961 and remained in the reserves until 1964.
"I urge all citizens to not forget the sacrifice that Mr. Lay, along with all of our veterans, made so that we may enjoy the freedom we have today," said Mitchell.
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey spoke to Lay's service as head of the Knox County Republican Party and to Knox County as a while. "I've often said I'm not the best but I was trained by the best," Corey said of his political mentor.
