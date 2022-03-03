The Knox County Fiscal Court held its monthly meeting on February 23, the first since the passing of District 2 Magistrate Stacey Roark and the appointment of his wife Tina to fill to post.
The court approved the executive order appointing Tina Roark to serve the remainder of her late husband’s term. “It’s an honor to sit here and do what he loved to do so well,” an emotional Roark said. Mitchell thanked Governor Andy Beshear for making the appointment and noted the push by State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith for the appointment as well.
The court took various other actions during the meeting. A $95,800 agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was approved for road improvement projects. The County Attorney’s delinquent tax report was approved at an amount of just over $14,500. The court approved a resolution required to apply for funding for Knox County 911. A number of items were approved for surplus, including an asphalt roller and attachments for a backhoe.
Following an executive session, the court approved two property purchase decisions. One property adjoins the new Knox County Annex while the other is to be named at a later date. Other actions taken included approvals of budget transfers, claims, and the treasurer’s report.
A new part-time hire was also approved for the Knox County Detention Center and the court approved contracts with McCreary, Bell, and Madison Counties to house inmates.
