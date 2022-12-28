A lot of tissues were needed at Wednesday's regular monthly meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court.
Before adopting the meeting's agenda, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell presented plaques to outgoing magistrates Tina Roark, Darryl Baker and Jason Smith. Mitchell also honored Roark's husband, Stacey, who passed away in February 2022. His wife, Tina, was appointed to fulfill the remainder of his term.
The members of the Fiscal Court reflected on Roark's passions and contributions to the county during his time as magistrate, specifically bringing water to underserved areas in his district.
For more on this Fiscal Court meeting, see the January 5, 2023 issue of The Mountain Advocate.
