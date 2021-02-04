The Knox County Fiscal Court met Tuesday, January 26 in their monthly session.
Before commencing with the standard meeting, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell asked for a moment of silence in honor of late Judge-Executive Carnell Sprinkles, who served in the role from 1986 to 1989.
The court went about its business after the moment of silence. Members of the Fiscal Court voted to accept the poll vote for a controversial resolution from earlier in the month calling for tax money to be taken away from the University of Kentucky (UK) and to be reallocated elsewhere. The resolution was put forth in a special session following the UK men’s basketball team kneeling during the singing of the national anthem before a game. The team was protesting the violence at the United States Capitol the day before. There was no further discussion of the resolution.
A motion was also passed regarding a joint grant application with the City of Barbourville. The grant will go toward aiding the development of KCEOC’s new vocational training center in Barbourville and will not require a financial obligation from either government. The city council had previously approved the same motion.
The Fiscal Court approved the County Clerk Mike Corey’s 2021 budget and a continuation certificate bond with Western Surety. The Fiscal Court also approved an amendment to the Clerk’s 2020 budget. Corey stated that the office had used more postage than was budgeted for due to measures taken in response to the pandemic.
Lastly, the Fiscal Court approved various items of general business. Five new deputy jailers were approved for the Knox County Detention Center; four road department tractors were approved for surplus, following the recent purchase of two new tractors. The purchase of a surplus asphalt pugmill was also approved.
The next meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.