The September Fiscal Court meeting saw a full agenda at its meeting on Wednesday, September 23. Among the items discussed and approved were the second reading of an ordinance concerning the establishing of a Knox County Industrial Development Authority board. The new entity will enable the county to seek out property acquisitions, among other things, to attract new industry to the county. The next phase of establishing the authority will include the appointment of a board.
With the general election underway and an October 5 voter registration deadline looming, Knox County Clerk Mike Corey said his office has processed approximately 1,000 absentee ballots to voters in Knox County. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is October 9. Voters are encouraged to apply for their ballot by using the state’s website, gotvoteky.com, which enables voters to track their ballot requests from application, to when it’s mailed by the clerk and when it’s received by the clerk’s office. The process to request a ballot through the website takes less than five minutes.
Early in-person voting will begin on October 13. According to Corey, early voting has been moved to the Knox County Fiscal Courtroom. The last day to vote early in-person at the courthouse is Monday, November 2.
