The Knox County Fiscal Court met for a special session Monday afternoon to discuss recent and new ordinances.
The court held a second reading of the ordinance for the new Knox County Tourism Commission and set the board members. They include interim Chairperson Mary Beth Jewell, Union College President Dr. Marcia Hawkins, Rodney Smith, Brent Bingham, Linda Belilie, and Maria Swafford. The commission’s first meeting has not been set.
The court also heard the first reading of an ordinance to establish a county building inspector. Currently, builders must go through the state for an inspector, which can cause delays up to a year. The position would be paid out of the standard inspection fees and would not add additional costs for builders.
The fiscal court approved final payment for the 911 CAD system and two new Dodge Durango cruisers for the Sheriff’s department. The cruisers were mostly paid for with grant money, saving the county around $40,000.
Lastly, the court approved the closing of a portion of Frog Pond Valley Road. Property owners along the section had made complaints of illegal activity in the area.
