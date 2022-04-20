A Flat Lick man was arrested last Tuesday night on an indictment warrant from a 2021 crash in Taylor County.
Donald Slusher, 49, was arrested around 7:00 p.m. on April 12 when the Kentucky State Police executed an indictment warrant. Slusher faces nine counts, including murder.
Last March, Slusher was reportedly driving a semi-truck on KY 210 near Campbellsville. The truck overturned and struck several vehicles, including a box truck operated by Oscar Miller, 58, of Louisville. Vehicles driven by a 35-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were also struck. A fourth vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet driven by 27-year-old Brandon Heath of Harrah, Oklahoma was also involved in the accident. Heath was pronounced dead by the Taylor County Coroner while the others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On March 15 of this year, Slusher was indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police. The nine-count indictment includes murder, reckless driving, first and second-degree assault, driving under the influence and operating a commercial vehicle under the influence, speeding 21mph over the limit, two federal safety regulation violations, and a lane violation.
Slusher was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. He was extradited to Taylor County on April 16 where he remains at press time.
