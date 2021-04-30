dustin davis

A Knox County man was indicted Friday on two counts of first degree rape 

Dustin Tyler Davis, 26, has been in custody at the Knox County Detention Center since February 8 on charges of receiving stolen property and as a persistent felony offender. He previously plead guilty to receiving stolen property worth $500 or more, less than $10,000 in 2017. 

Davis’s indictment states that during November 2020, he committed the offense of first degree rape through forcible compulsion. The victim had a birthdate of 2004, making them a minor at the time of the incident. First degree rape is generally classified as a Class B Felony with a possible sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison. 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you