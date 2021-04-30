A Knox County man was indicted Friday on two counts of first degree rape
Dustin Tyler Davis, 26, has been in custody at the Knox County Detention Center since February 8 on charges of receiving stolen property and as a persistent felony offender. He previously plead guilty to receiving stolen property worth $500 or more, less than $10,000 in 2017.
Davis’s indictment states that during November 2020, he committed the offense of first degree rape through forcible compulsion. The victim had a birthdate of 2004, making them a minor at the time of the incident. First degree rape is generally classified as a Class B Felony with a possible sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.
