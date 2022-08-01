KCEOC Community Action Partnership is actively collecting donations for the people affected by the catastrophic floods in Eastern Kentucky. Please drop off your donations at KCEOC's Main Office in Gray, KY between now and August 12.
KCEOC will be delivering donations continuously to LKLP Community Action Council (Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry Community Action Council) for distribution.
Checks can be made out to LKLP Community Action Council, or donations can be made online by clicking below.
https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001b3OgCoJdjifS6aU5wYT4BKjwXDdeIJdQwRaME7ynilWmRViTnk-2L_aYeAN5aus3_gUj2n6LR4beTdvCF2YkqMbDV6JCuMX_ir3yu8kGvOzXZ8tMsjqcVux1sis64UWKzGL_fpU2qXChTV9_0j-4OA==&c=1Napp2YuHzEXoVCcYDZvbJ2mBbdJSpn5_445Gn1eyzzwZgvjIzOU2Q==&ch=NO58I2e1ma4vbbFIJVvWHu6Pxu6s2qa6AAljQkO2Lq6VmDJ04s-uhw==
