Last week marked the end of food box deliveries from the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The program was facilitated by the non-profit Save the Children through a grant.
The program delivered boxes two days a week, working with local schools and organizations like KCEOC to distribute the food. Boxes contained an assortment of protein such as chicken and chili, produce like squash and apples, and dairy products including milk, cheese and sour cream. The food donations were valued at $130,000 per week.
“This time is difficult for everyone,” said Bill Dixon, Community Engagement Coordinator for Save the Children. He thanked the many volunteers that made the program possible over the roughly two months it ran. “This experience has been extremely rewarding,” he added.
Unfortunately, the original grant was not renewed and Save the Children is attempting to work with the new grant recipient to continue the program. The original grant covered parts of Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee while the new grant recipient is in Florida. Over 25,000 boxes were distributed to the original communities.
